Pompeo Slams China, Russia for Vetoing UN Syria Resolution, Claims Blood on Their Hands

The United Nations Security Council gathered Friday to vote on two rival resolutions related to cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria, with neither receiving the necessary support from the body's members.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blasted Russia and China over their move to veto Friday's draft resolution on Syrian aid, calling their behaviour 'shameful'.

"The Russian Federation's and China's veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful," Pompeo wrote in a statement released Saturday.

"To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands," he added.

The US backed one of two draft resolutions on extending UN-supported humanitarian assistance to Syria on Friday, with Russia and China using their veto power to stop the proposal. Moscow justified the move by saying the resolution did not account for realities on the ground in Syria, and said it threatened to undermine Syria's sovereignty.

Russia proposed its own draft resolution, calling for the authorisation of the use of only two of four existing cross-border aid crossings, and only for a six-month period (instead of a year) before renewal. The US and its Security Council allies rejected the Russian proposal, which received five votes in favour, four against, and four abstentions.

On Friday, Louay Fallouh, the acting head of Syria's mission to Syria, accused some members of the UN Security Council of immense 'political and moral hypocrisy' for their talk of a humanitarian crisis in Syria while launching aggression against its people.

