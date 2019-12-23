No Country Should Doubt US Unreliability After Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, TurkStream - Lavrov

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be completed despite the threat of US sanctions.

Speaking before the Russian Federation Council this Monday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed the recently introduced US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStreamm saying that no country should doubt US unreliability.

"The US has once again demonstrated that their politics come down to the deterrence by different means - sanctions, ultimatums, threats. When a [country] punishes its closest allies for solving its economic problems, I think not one country in the world can doubt that if the US promises something, it can drop out at any moment," Lavrov said.

On Sunday, Lavrov assured people that the pipeline project will be completed just as the TurkSteam, adding that TrukStream is set for a full launch in two or three weeks.

While the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, the TurkStream is expected to transfer 1.1 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Turkey and further up to southern and southeastern Europe.

US President Donald Trump signed on December 20 the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

The US Department of the Treasury demanded that all the engaged companies stop all construction-related activities.

Swiss company Allseas has already suspended work on laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while Berlin has rejected the sanctions as a breach of European sovereignty, and Moscow has pledged to complete the construction of the pipeline.

