Register
11:28 GMT +322 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Japan Offers New Mechanism to Shun US Sanctions, Iranian President Rouhani Says

    © REUTERS / Morteza Nikoubazl
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/102473/76/1024737678.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912221077715670-iran-us-sanctions-japan-proposal/

    Earlier this year, President Hassan Rouhani slammed the US’ anti-Iranian sanctions as “a measure taken in violation of international laws”, pledging to tackle the sanctions in one way or another.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated on Saturday that Tokyo had briefed Tehran on a new mechanism for circumventing US sanctions.

    "We discussed sanctions. Everyone knows that this US move is against the international regulations and the Americans have to return from the wrong path they have taken,” Rouhani said, referring to his recent meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    The Iranian president described the US sanctions as “a lose-lose decision” which is detrimental to everyone, something that he said prompts “the Japanese, Europeans and others” to try and bypass these restrictive measures.=

    “They have suggestions and solutions in this regard, and we believe that breaking the sanctions is a national and revolutionary duty for all of us,” Rouhani pointed out.

    Separately, he welcomed  Japan's decision not to join a US-led naval coalition which is allegedly aimed at protecting navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf near Iranian territorial waters

    Rouhani Slams Anti-Iran Sanctions as ‘Violation of International Law’

    The statement comes after he pledged earlier this month that Tehran will overcome US sanctions one way or another, either by bypassing them or through negotiations. He noted that US sanctions, including banking and oil export restrictions, have meant lower government revenues, which have had an impact on ordinary Iranians' lives.

    The remarks followed the Iranian President describing last month the anti-Iranian sanctions as “a big political and economic mistake of the US” and as “a measure taken in violation of international laws”.

    Earlier, Iran's ambassador to the UN Takht Ravanchi compared the European payment mechanism INSTEX, designed to continue trading with Iran and circumvent US sanctions, to a "beautiful car without fuel". He said that he “personally” believes that INSTEX “in its current condition isn't enough”.

    US Reinstates Sanctions on Iran

    The US re-imposed crippling sanctions against the Iranian economy’s energy, banking, and shipping sectors after Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on 8 May 2018.

    Additionally, the White House threatened to impose restrictive measures against any entity, including EU member states, if they dealt with Iran.

    Exactly a year after the US’ pullout from the Iran deal, Tehran announced that it would start suspending some of its voluntary commitments under the JCPOA as the EU and other states had failed to resist the sanctions pressure from Washington.

    Signed by Iran and the P5+1 nations — Russia, the US, China, France, the UK plus Germany, the JCPOA aims to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for the gradual lifting of international economic sanctions on Tehran.

    Related:

    Iran Open For Talks Provided US Lifts Sanctions - President Rouhani
    Iran Foreign Ministry Slams US Sanctions Against General Staff as Useless
    Iran's Minister Says Only Way to Counter US Sanctions Is to Boost Defence Power
    Paris Regrets US Move to Terminate Sanctions Waiver on Iran's Fordow Nuclear Facility
    Tags:
    mechanism, sanctions, nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Roscosmos Unveils Its Pin-up Calendar Let's Go to Space
    Beauties in Orbit: Roscosmos Unveils Its 2020 Pin-Up Calendar
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse