I Spy: Are US and Canada Keeping Track of Russian Intel Ship Near North American Coast?

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) - a combined organisation between the United States and Canada - stated on Tuesday that it is closely following the activity of the Russian ship Victor Leonov, which is now travelling near the American coast.
While we won't discuss specific measures being taken, NORAD and USNORTHCOM routinely conduct air and maritime operations to ensure the defense of the United States and Canada. 2/2— North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) December 17, 2019
Victor Leonov is one of seven intelligence collection ships of the Russian Navy. It belongs to the Vishnya class (also known as the Meridian class) and is equipped with various sensors for data gathering.
