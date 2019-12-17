Register
10:46 GMT +317 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas

    Head of UK Royal Navy Warns of Iran Threat in the Gulf, Says London Will Continue Military Presence

    © AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza Akhoondi
    World
    Get short URL
    306
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107649/99/1076499965.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912171077594901-head-of-uk-royal-navy-warns-of-iran-threat-in-the-gulf-says-london-will-continue-military-presence/

    In July, Iran detained a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on the charges of violating maritime rules. The seizure was preceded by the detention of the Iranian oil tanker by British authorities in Gibraltar, which was accused of transporting crude oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

    UK’s First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Tony Radakin said that Iran’s threat to British shipping “hasn’t gone away” in the Gulf following the detention of the now released British-flagged oil tanker, the Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran in July this year.

    Speaking to BBC for the first time since being promoted to the professional head of the Royal Navy, Radakin stressed that the UK wanted to “de-escalate” tensions with Iran but currently decided to maintain an increased military presence in the Gulf region. The Royal Navy has added the destroyer HMS Defender to its HMS Montrose frigate, already stationed in the region since the July crisis.

    “We have to react when a nation is as aggressive as Iran was”, Admiral Radakin said upon his visit to the region, as quoted by BBC. “It was an outrageous act that happened on the high seas and that's why we have responded the way that we have”.

    The head of the Royal Navy also insisted that Britain would continue to participate in the US-led coalition “Operation Sentinel” in the Gulf, despite not endorsing the Trump administration’s policy on Iran. Admiral Radakin also cast away the option to join France-initiated European operations in the region, while saying that although he welcomed the initiative, there were “practical reasons” for London to remain part of the Washington-led maritime coalition.

    © AP Photo / Hasan Shirvani
    In this July 21, 2019 file photo, a speedboat of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker, the Stena Impero, which was seized by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

    The tensions between London and Tehran dramatically increased this summer after British cargo tanker, the Stena Impero, was detained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on 19 July 2019. The ship was accused of ramming a small Iranian fishing vessel, ignoring the instructions of local maritime traffic authorities, and turning off its transponder, all allegations that were denied by UK authorities, which accused Iran of engaging in “piracy”.

    Seven of the ship’s 23 crew members were released in September and left Iran, while the remaining sailors remained on board so that the ship could leave the port. Stena Impero arrived to Dubai in the end of September after two months of detention in the Islamic Republic.

    A view of the Grace 1 super tanker with the name Adrian Darya 1 over the place where Grace 1 had already been blackened out is seen in the British territory of Gibraltar, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Marcos Moreno
    A view of the Grace 1 super tanker with the name "Adrian Darya 1" over the place where "Grace 1" had already been blackened out is seen in the British territory of Gibraltar, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

    The tanker’s detention was preceded by the interception and seizure the Iranian oil tanker the Grace 1, also known as the Adrian Darya 1, that was detained by UK marines in Gibraltar on 4 July. British authorities said that they were tipped off by the US, that Iranian ship was carrying its cargo to Syria, thus violating EU sanctions imposed on Damascus. Tehran deemed the move an act of "piracy" at that time and demanded an immediate release of the ship. Although it was liberated several weeks later by Gibraltarian authorities notwithstanding US pressures to continue the seizure, and the issuance of a US warrant to detain the ship, the tanker saga was believed to bring British-Iranian diplomatic relations to a decades-long low. 

    Tags:
    Adrian Darya 1, United States, Syria, oil tanker, British Royal Navy, Great Britain, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse