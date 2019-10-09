Pompeo Urges EU to 'Hold Iran Accountable', Claiming Adrian Darya 1 Tanker Offloaded Oil in Syria

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has tweeted an edited satellite image allegedly showing the offloading of oil from Iran's Adrian Darya 1 tanker in Syria.
Oil from the #AdrianDarya1 has been offloaded in Syria, proving that Iran lied to the UK and Gibraltar. This terrorist oil will fund Assad’s war and Iran’s sectarian violence. EU members should condemn this action, uphold the rule of law, and hold Iran accountable. pic.twitter.com/4GPZpdYU8b— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) 9 октября 2019 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)