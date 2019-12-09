US Asks UNSC to Address N. Korea's Missile Launches on Wednesday - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States had asked the UN Security Council to convene on Wednesday for a discussion on the recent missile launches conducted by North Korea and potential future provocations, a diplomatic source at the United Nations said on Monday.

"Yes, a discussion was requested by the United States to be held at 3:00 p.m. (EDT) on 11 December", the source said.

According to the source, Washington had requested an open briefing on nonproliferation with the participation of a Secretariat briefer.

North Korea has recently conducted several successful missile tests.

On Sunday, the North Korean Academy of the National Defense Science said it had conducted a "very important" test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, the North Korean state-run KCNA news agency reported.

On 28 November, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan that flew at about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at an altitude of 97 kilometers.

On Saturday, the North Korean ambassador to the United Nations said that denuclearisation was off the table in the talks with the United States, prompting US President Donald Trump to urge the North to denuclearize "as promised".

Trump commented on the recent launches on Twitter, warning the North Korean leader did not want to void his special relationship with the US President.

Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore. He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere.... https://t.co/THfOjfB2uE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

Despite the boost of relations between the US and North Korea in 2018, the negotiation process came to standstill due to the lack of denuclearisation measures and resumed missile tests on the part of the DPRK.