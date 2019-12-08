Le Maire Warns France Ready to Turn to WTO Over Trump's Threat to Tax French Champagne, Other Goods

The US president previously criticised Paris for its new digital services tax that targets US tech giants, vowing to impose 100% tariffs on French cheese, champagne, and other goods.

France will file a complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if the US taxes French goods, Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire stated on Sunday in an interview with broadcaster France 3.

"We are ready to take this to an international court, notably the WTO because the national tax on digital companies touches US companies in the same way as EU or French companies or Chinese. It is not discriminatory", he said.

Just a week ago, the US Trade Representative proposed imposing tariffs on $2.4 billion worth of French goods, while Macron threatened to retaliate alongside other countries, stating that "it wouldn't be France that is being sanctioned or attacked but Europe".

The dispute, which erupted in August, was suspended as Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed to a 90-day truce while negotiating on the digital tax, but the deadline passed last week, showing that the two nations can't find common ground on the issue.

© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as France's President Emmanuel Macron talks, during a meeting ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019

Paris previously tried to convince the whole European Union to support the tax project, but it was declined by the bloc back in April.

The tax, called "GAFA" by the national media (an acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon), targets tech corporations with global annual sales of more than 750 million euros (around $830 million) and sales in France of at least 25 million euros.