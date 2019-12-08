Delhi Gov't Faces Public Flak Over Firemen's 'Helplessness' as Massive Fire Leaves 43 Dead

New Delhi (Sputnik): Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced a magisterial inquiry into the fire and promised to provide compensation in the amount of 1 million rupees (about $14,000) for the dead and 100,000 ruppes (about $1,400) for the injured.

Delhi residents and people across India have been in a state of shock since a fire engulfed a three-storey building in the capital's Grain Market on early Sunday, leaving at least 43 people dead and many injured.

A number of people have taken to social media to question the Delhi government.

"The building did not have clearance from Delhi Fire Service and no fire safety equipment was found installed on the premises", Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg told the media. Delhi Fire Services is under the jurisdiction of the Delhi state government.

A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire in the early morning hours. The victims were migrant labourers from the neighbouring states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengal.

Dozens of ambulances and fire engines were pressed into service. Though the people were all praise for the firemen who managed to rescue about 40-50 people from the building, a lot of people have criticised the city government after noticing these rescuers were short of supportive facilities i.e. ambulances, congested area, etc.

Horrific #AnajMandi #DelhiFire. 43 #migrant 'factory' #workers sleeping on site lost their lives, more injured. Unregulated slave labour, #failed H&S & city planning. Western countries implicatated?... Condolences to the families of the deceased. Speedy recovery to the injured. https://t.co/VCZvvgsGrZ — History of Errors🕷 (@HistoryOfErrors) December 8, 2019

Renuka Aunty had done so much research on Delhi Fire Brigade Helmets. Hope she will do some more research on Sinking Economy & Rape crimes in Country. And why is she tagging @republic when TimesNow is doing much better job ?@singharti411 @Arun2981 @Aam_Nationalist @kapsology https://t.co/V5uN3H9llM — Neel sharma (@Neelsha03590610) December 8, 2019

Not only Delhi it spreads across the country, and the joke is no one is accountable https://t.co/Z8j6dIGPse — soumen samanta (@soumensamanta32) December 8, 2019

Gruesome deaths of workers in #DelhiFire is a burning proof of how chaotic & lawless #India is. A factory manufacturing inflammable goods was allowed to run and house hundreds of workers in congested area without any permit and fire safety. Will those responsible be punished? NO. https://t.co/Lnhh4aTswz — Shiv Kant Sharma (@shivkant) December 8, 2019

No Mr minister it's your failure that they are forced to go out and work in those congested factories risking their lives. https://t.co/FWvszTnYx6 — Mad Monk (@SarcasticSadhu) December 8, 2019

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning and conveyed their condolences to the families of the victims.

In Delhi there are end number of building , streets where fire department can not reach. Laxminagar ,Seelampur, Katwaria Sarai, Seemapuri #DelhiFire .@ArvindKejriwal This is something challenging for any Government to handle . https://t.co/NzxDi6cSpa — Elevate World News (@WorldElevate) December 8, 2019