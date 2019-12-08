At Least 35 People Feared Dead After Major Fire Breaks Out in New Delhi Factory - Video

According to India Today, rescue and fire department officials have rescued some 50 people, with the Delhi police allegedly confirming the huge death toll on Sunday morning.

A massive blaze at a factory in New Delhi's Anaj Mandi district claimed at least 35 lives on Sunday morning, India Today reported. Some 50 people are believed to have been injured and rushed to 4 hospitals in the Indian capital.

A rescue operation is underway, as even more people are feared to be trapped in the building.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out in an "illegal plastic factory running inside a house", and quickly spread, engulfing two other houses.

#Delhi: 35 dead in a fire in Aman Mandi, Delhi. Such a painful news to wake up to! This is the second biggest fire tragedy after the Uphar Cinema one in Delhi.

According to The Times of India, most of the casualties were workers sleeping inside the facility after the flames erupted.

