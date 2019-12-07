US Military Claims American Drone Was Downed by Russian Air Defences Near Libya Last Month - Report

Moscow hasn't yet commented on the incident, but the American military claims that a UAV was hit by either Russian contractors, or by the Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA.)

The US Africa Command said on Saturday that an unarmed American drone had been shot down by Russian air defence systems near the capital city of Tripoli in November, and demanded the return of the unmanned aircraft's wreckage.

The operators of the air defence systems "didn't know it was a US remotely piloted aircraft when they fired on it. But they certainly know who it belongs to now and they are refusing to return it. They say they don't know where it is but I am not buying it", General Stephen Townsend, who leads the Africa Command, told Reuters in a statement, without elaborating.

According to Africa Command spokesman Air Force Colonel Christopher Karns, the drone was reported lost on 21 November. He added, that the defence may have downed the drone, believing it was an opposition aircraft. At the same time, an official from the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is fighting against the LNA, told the news agency that a Russian PMC appeared to be responsible.

