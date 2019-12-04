Register
20:32 GMT +304 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg makes an opening statement during a plenary session at the NATO summit at The Grove, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Watford, England

    Trump's Squabbles With Allies, China as 'New Challenge', Hot Mic Video: Highlights From NATO Summit

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    207
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107748/39/1077483949.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912041077484458-trumps-squabbles-with-allies-china-as-new-challenge-hot-mic-video-highlights-from-nato-summit/

    NATO leaders gathered in London to mark the 70th anniversary of the organisation at a time when it appears to be more disunited than ever.

    In the past two days, NATO members have displayed tension and disunity, which made it into the highlights of an otherwise uneventful gathering.

    1. Trump vs Macron

    Divisions between the presidents of France and the United States were the centrepiece of the two-day summit. The pre-summit agenda was galvanised by Emmanuel Macron’s lamentations about the “brain death” of NATO and the lack of coordination between allies prior to the October disaster in northern Syria.

    Donald Trump jumped on those comments in his first speech in London on Tuesday and called them “very nasty” and “insulting”, especially to the European states. He added that France had “a very high unemployment rate” and aimed a personal dig at President Macron: “I’m looking at him and I’m saying that he needs protection more than anybody, and I see him breaking off [from NATO].”

    Trump appeared less belligerent during a meeting with Macron later that day, but the two presidents still clashed over the jihadists who are being held in Syria. Trump quipped to Macron: “Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I could give them to you,” as he claimed that the terrorists held Syria mostly come from Europe, including France.

    But Macron humbled his counterpart right on the spot, saying, “Let’s be serious” before adding, visibly irritated, that the fighters coming from Europe actually represent a “tiny minority” of the overall number of terrorists.

    The French president also made the case that NATO isn’t all “about money” – an apparent swipe at Trump’s repeated demands for bigger defence spending from allied states – and said he still stood by his “brain death” comments.

    2. Turkey vs NATO

    Turkey has been at odds with the rest of the alliance over its purchase of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and its policy on Syria.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened prior to the summit to block NATO’s defence plan for Poland and the Baltic states unless the alliance backs Turkey in designating the Kurdish forces as terrorists.

    Eliminating the security threat allegedly stemming from those forces – the key allies of the West against Daesh* on the ground – was the main rationale behind Turkey’s military encroachment in Syria in October.

    President Macron blasted Turkey for coordinating its efforts only with the United States, and not with other NATO allies, before launching the operation. He also blamed Turkey’s ambiguous stance on Kurdish militias for harming NATO’s efforts to fight terrorism in Syria.

    “When I look at Turkey, they now are fighting against those who fight with us — who fought with us shoulder-to-shoulder against ISIS — and sometimes they work with ISIS proxies,” he said.

    Another flashpoint was the purchase of Russia’s S-400s by Turkey. Speaking at the summit, Macron shared the widespread assumption in NATO that by acquiring the sophisticated anti-aircraft missile systems, Turkey would expose the alliance’s military hardware to Russian intelligence.

    Ankara has repeatedly refused to abandon the deal, despite threats from Washington. Trump appeared to put up with this stance as he defended Turkey’s decision during the talks with Macron, although he said that he was still “looking at” imposing sanctions on Turkey over the deal.

    3. NATO vs China

    Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday that NATO leaders would discuss the rise of China for the first time in the alliance’s history.

    Countering China’s growing might, both economic and military, has been a specific matter of concern for the United States so far, but Stoltenberg said prior to the summit that the alliance should develop a “common approach” to China.

    It could mark a significant priority shift for an organisation focused on European and North Atlantic security, but Stoltenberg was quick to downplay concerns over a potentially spiralling military rivalry: “We have work going on in NATO to… develop a common approach to China. Not to create a new adversary, but just to analyse, understand and then respond in a balanced way to the challenges China poses.”

    The joint declaration that wrapped up the summit stated: “We recognise that China’s growing influence and international policies present both opportunities and challenges that we need to address together as an Alliance.”

    4. Trump vs Nord Stream 2

    The US president has hinted that he might drop his push against Nord Stream 2, Russia’s undersea pipeline project for Europe which has mostly been completed.

    When asked if the US would impose sanctions on the project – a threat that has long been floated by US lawmakers – Trump answered: “Well, we haven't really determined that yet. I do think it’s a problem. But it’s a problem that Germany's going to have to work out for themselves.”

    The United States and several European opponents of Nord Stream 2 project argue that the pipeline, designed to stretch across the Baltic Sea and bypass Ukraine, would tighten Russia’s grip on European energy sector and would give Moscow leverage against Ukraine. Instead, the US has been promoting its liquefied natural gas to European customers.

    Germany has vehemently opposed any sanctions against Nord Stream 2, saying it is important to its energy security. Russia, for its part, maintains that it is a purely commercial project and that Ukraine won’t lose its role as a transit country.

    5. Trudeau vs Trump

    Late on Tuesday, footage emerged from a Buckingham Palace reception of Western leaders including Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, and Justin Trudeau.

    The Western leaders, apparently caught on a hot mic, were filmed talking candidly about Donald Trump’s lengthy appearances before the media.

    In the footage, Johnson can be heard asking Macron why he was late to the reception, to which Trudeau replied, “he was late because takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.” That appeared to be a reference to Donald Trump’s unscheduled Q&D session with reporters earlier on Tuesday.

    The Canadian Prime Minister added: “You just watched his [Trump’s] team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

    Trump responded by calling Trudeau “two-faced”, before adding, “I find him to be a very nice guy but the truth is I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2 percent and I guess he’s not very happy about it.”

    *Daesh, aka ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terror group outlawed by Russia, the United States and many other nations.

    Tags:
    China, United States, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, NATO, summit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse