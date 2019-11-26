Bulgaria Seeks to Purchase US Liquefied Natural Gas, Nuclear Fuel - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Bulgaria is pondering purchasing nuclear fuel and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and Washington is going to dispatch a technical team to the Balkan nation to explore such possibilities, US President Donald Trump and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in joint statement suggest.

Diversification of energy sources was high on the agenda during the talk given Bulgaria's heavy dependence on Russian supplies.

"We will cooperate on increasing the supply of gas from diverse and reliable sources and diversifying the nuclear energy sector. To this end, the United States intends to send a technical team to Bulgaria to work with Bulgarian counterparts to explore the possibilities for further cooperation in different areas of energy, including nuclear", the joint statement said on Monday.

The statement said that Bulgaria, which is aspiring to become a regional energy transit hub, will take maximum advantage of US LNG for which it also needs the right infrastructure.

"Together, we intend to monitor and work to ensure decisive progress on the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria and the Alexandroupolis Floating Storage and Regasification Unit in Greece", the statement said.

The United States and Bulgaria also promised to work expeditiously on licensing US fuel for the Kozloduy nuclear power plant.