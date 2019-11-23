'US Doesn't Care About Internet Freedom': Tehran Slams US Sanctions Against Its Information Minister

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States for sanctioning the country's Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Asari Jahromi amid protests, arguing that Washington, in reality, has no respect for freedom of information when it comes to other nations.

"Everyone is aware that the incumbent US government does not care about democratic principles and values, transparency and human rights, including the freedom of the Internet for others," the ministry's spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, said.

According to the spokesman, Washington itself is known for exerting pressure on tech giants and social networks, including Twitter.

On Friday, the US announced that it imposed sanctions on Iran's Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Asari Jahromi for "his role in the Iranian regime’s wide-scale internet censorship."

The measure came as Tehran temporarily shut down the Internet in the country in light of protests against a spike in gasoline prices.

Protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the government’s decision to suddenly increase the price of gasoline. Some of them turned violent and resulted in casualties among protesters and security forces.

The US has openly voiced support for protesters, prompting Tehran to accuse the US as well as Israel of undermining national security.