'US Doesn't Care About Internet Freedom': Tehran Slams US Sanctions Against Its Information Minister

"Everyone is aware that the incumbent US government does not care about democratic principles and values, transparency and human rights, including the freedom of the Internet for others," the ministry's spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, said.
According to the spokesman, Washington itself is known for exerting pressure on tech giants and social networks, including Twitter.
On Friday, the US announced that it imposed sanctions on Iran's Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Asari Jahromi for "his role in the Iranian regime’s wide-scale internet censorship."
Protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the government’s decision to suddenly increase the price of gasoline. Some of them turned violent and resulted in casualties among protesters and security forces.
The US has openly voiced support for protesters, prompting Tehran to accuse the US as well as Israel of undermining national security.
