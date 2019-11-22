US Treasury Dept. Sanctions Iranian Information Minister Over Internet Restrictions

The Iranian government reported earlier in the week that Iran would restore a stable Internet connection as soon as the situation in the country becomes stable.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Asari Jahromi, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on its website on Friday.

"We are sanctioning Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology for restricting internet access, including to popular messaging applications that help tens of millions of Iranians stay connected to each other and the outside world", US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The statement comes amid problems with the Internet connection that began in the Iranian capital on 16 November. According to reports, websites with Iranian domains take multiple attempts to load, while the Google and Yandex search engines, as well as sites with the .com domain and those run by other countries, are unavailable.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and evolved in waves of escalation. People are demanding the resignation of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare, and an end to corruption. Both the protesters and security forces have suffered casualties. The death toll had climbed above 300 as of 22 November, along with about 15,000 others injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood on trial for excessive use of force against the protesters.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani claims that the protests were organised by the United States and Israel to undermine national security.

