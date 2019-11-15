Betting on 5G, Huawei to Launch World’s First Dedicated Chipset for Wearables in India in December

New Delhi (Sputnik): Betting big on the 5G launch in India, Chinese technology giant Huawei plans to introduce Kirin A1-powered devices into the country next month. Even though India allowed Huawei to participate in India Mobile Congress, the government has clarified it has not given 5G trial permission.

Huawei announced on Thursday that the world’s first chipset meant exclusively for wearables will be launched in India early next month. It essentially indicates that Huawei is planning to expand its share of the wearables market. This chipset is expected to come with Huawei Watch GT 2.

“The Kirin A1 is a very powerful chipset and is anticipated to bring in a paradigm shift in India's wearable market," Tornado Pan, an Huawei India official, said in a statement.

"In line with our legacy of eliminating consumer pain points, products powered by this chipset will provide unparalleled performance, power efficiency and connectivity,” the official said.

Kirin A1 has an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low power application processor and an independent power management unit, according to Huawei.

The wearables market has been showing steady growth in India. As per International Data Corporation (IDC), the wearables market in India grew 30.9% in Q2 compared with April-June quarter and 123.6% when compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

India plans to hold 5G spectrum auctions next year and has yet to begin 5G trials. The country has also not decided yet on allowing or disallowing Huawei from the test runs.

The US has led a campaign claiming that Huawei’s technology contains gears that enable China to spy on other countries.