Trump Says US Very Disappointed About Macron Calling NATO 'Brain Dead'

Earlier this month, the French leader suggested to his European partners that they could no longer rely on the United States to defend its NATO allies, while complaining that there has been no coordination of "strategic decision-making" between NATO states.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States is very disappointed in a recent statement made by French President Emmanuel Macron about the North Atlantic Alliance "experiencing a brain death".

Trump was not alone in his criticism, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel also dismissed Macron's statement, stressing that NATO is ''a cornerstone'' of the EU's security.

Previously, the US demanded that NATO states increase their contribution to the alliance, as ''many countries [are] nowhere close to their 2% commitment".