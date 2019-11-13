US State Department Recognises Anez Interim President of Bolivia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has recognised opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez as interim president of Bolivia, Acting Assistant Secretary for US Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak said Wednesday.

"Acting Senate President Anez has assumed responsibilities of Interim Constitutional President of Bolivia. We look forward to working with her [Anez] and Bolivia’s other civilian authorities as they arrange free and fair elections as soon as possible, in accordance with Bolivia’s Constitution", Kozak wrote on Twitter.

El presidente interino del Senado, Añez, asumió las responsabilidades del presidente interino de #Bolivia. Esperamos con interés trabajar con ella y otras autoridades civiles del país mientras organizan elecciones libres y justas lo antes posible de acuerdo con la constitución. — Michael G. Kozak (@WHAAsstSecty) 13 ноября 2019 г.

​Anez declared herself interim president on Tuesday, at a special parliament meeting called to officially accept the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales. The Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the transfer of power.

Morales stepped down Sunday after the Bolivian Armed Forces sided with demonstrators protesting his electoral victory on 20 October. A preliminary report of the Organisation of American States found what they called "grave" irregularities in the vote.

Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and Nicaragua have described the events in Bolivia — accompanied by violent rallies, attacks on officials, arson incidents, and occupation of buildings — as a coup. Russia has similarly said that the opposition's steps resembled an "orchestrated coup".