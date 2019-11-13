US State Department Recognises Anez Interim President of Bolivia

"Acting Senate President Anez has assumed responsibilities of Interim Constitutional President of Bolivia. We look forward to working with her [Anez] and Bolivia’s other civilian authorities as they arrange free and fair elections as soon as possible, in accordance with Bolivia’s Constitution", Kozak wrote on Twitter.
El presidente interino del Senado, Añez, asumió las responsabilidades del presidente interino de #Bolivia. Esperamos con interés trabajar con ella y otras autoridades civiles del país mientras organizan elecciones libres y justas lo antes posible de acuerdo con la constitución.— Michael G. Kozak (@WHAAsstSecty) 13 ноября 2019 г.
Anez declared herself interim president on Tuesday, at a special parliament meeting called to officially accept the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales. The Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the transfer of power.
Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and Nicaragua have described the events in Bolivia — accompanied by violent rallies, attacks on officials, arson incidents, and occupation of buildings — as a coup. Russia has similarly said that the opposition's steps resembled an "orchestrated coup".
