Russian National Burkov Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison if Convicted in US - Prosecutor

Russian national Burkov was extradited from Israel to the United States on Monday and is wanted by Washington on several charges related to money laundering and computer hacking.

Russian national Alexei Burkov faces a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison if found guilty in the United States, prosecutors said during his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

The state's prosecutor listed five charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud, "wire fraud" and conspiracy to commit a violation against the United States, with each entailing from five to 30 years in prison as a maximum penalty.

Addressing Burkov, who appeared before the court in jeans and blue pullover, the judge called them "very serious charges"

The detention hearing for Burkov is scheduled on Friday and until then, he will remain in custody.

Burkov was detained in Israel at the request of the United States and accused of money laundering and computer hacking.

Russia has also filed charges against Burkov and demanded he be extradited to the country of origin and not the United States.