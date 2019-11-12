Burkov Extradition to US Contradicts Russia-Israel Partner Relations - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow deeply regrets that an Israeli court has ruled to extradite Russian national Alexei Burkov to the US as this move runs counter to the partner relations established between Russia and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The Russian side expressed deep regret at the decision of the Israeli authorities to extradite Russian citizen Burkov to the United States, despite the existing request of the Russian relevant bodies to extradite him to his Homeland, and noted that such actions run counter to the constructive partnership that has been developing dynamically in recent years between Russia and Israel," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Ministry of Justice spokeswoman Vita Zak confirmed that Israel had handed over Russian national Burkov to US officials.

"[Burkov] was handed over to the United States this morning," Zak said.

According to US Justice Department Senior Communications Advisor for International Law Enforcement Nicole Navas Oxman, Burkov will make his first court appearance in court today at 2 p.m. EST.

"I can confirm that Alexei Burkov was extradited from Israel to the United States. He is currently in US custody pending his initial court appearance today at 2:00 p.m. before US Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson at the Alexandria federal courthouse in the Eastern District of Virginia,” Oxman said.

Burkov was detained at the Tel Aviv airport at the request of US authorities in 2015. He is facing charges related to money laundering and computer hacking in the United States. Russia has also filed charges against Burkov and demanded his extradition.