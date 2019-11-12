Macron Holds Phone Talks With Trump, Leaders Agree to Meet Before December 3-4 NATO Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French President Emmanuel Macron has held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, agreeing to hold a meeting before the NATO summit scheduled to take place in London on 3-4 December.

Late on Monday, Macron praised his phone call with President Trump on Twitter highliting the topics they touched upon - Syria, Iran, NATO, and said that the two world leaders are to meet before December NATO summit in London.

Excellent phone conversation tonight with @realDonaldTrump : Syria, Iran, NATO. Many convergences were underlined and we’ll meet ahead of the NATO summit in London.https://t.co/cbOYdz9rsV — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 11, 2019

Earlier this month, Macron slammed the North Atlantic Alliance saying it is experiencing ''brain death''. Germany rushed to dismiss this claim, with Chancellor Angela Merkel insisting the alliance is "a cornerstone" of the European Union's security.

Macron was also criticized for his plan of building a pan-European military, as the US President urged that NATO countries should pay their share of the alliance in the first place.