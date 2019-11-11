Register
22:34 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Map of Cold War military alliances in Europe. Since the Soviet collapse, NATO has swallowed up every country that was once part of the Warsaw Pact, and even began advancing into the former USSR itself.

    Former Soviet Leader Gorbachev Responds to Claim That He ‘Surrendered’ Eastern Europe to West

    CC BY 3.0 / San Jose / Cold War Europe military alliances map
    World
    Get short URL
    150
    Subscribe

    Earlier, in an interview with German media, the former Soviet leader revealed who he believed was responsible for the collapse of the Soviet Union, saying that the organisers of the August 1991 coup attempt against him were to blame.

    While geopolitical observers continue to debate Moscow's position vis-a-vis NATO since the end of the Cold War, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has commented on the oft-made suggestion that he 'surrendered' Eastern Europe to Russia's geopolitical adversaries in the late 1980s, saying that his administration’s reaction to the Eastern European revolutions of 1989 was based on his doctrine of ‘new thinking’.

     “We could not deny our neighbours and our friends the rights and freedoms that people already enjoyed in the USSR,” Gorbachev said, speaking to Le Figaro.

    “We did not interfere in their internal affairs. And when I am criticized for ‘giving away Eastern Europe’, I respond: To whom did I give it away? Poland to the Poles, Hungary to the Hungarians, Czechoslovakia to the Czechs and Slovaks,” Gorbachev stressed.

    Recalling the moment when he learned that the Berlin Wall had been breached in November 1989, Gorbachev noted that while the first information he received “did not give a complete idea of what was happening, it was obvious that something very interesting was going on, and that it would have very serious consequences.”

    “But it was not unexpected,” he added.

    According to Gorbachev, he and the rest of the Politburo had come to a unanimous decision at the time that there could be no question of the 300,000+ Soviet troops stationed in Germany from intervening in the process in any way, and these troops were ordered to remain in their barracks.

    Moscow’s central goal was to make sure “that these events evolve peacefully and, at the same time, to ensure that the interests of our country and European security are taken into account,” Gorbachev said.

    Revolutions of 1989

    Between June and December 1989, every single one of the USSR’s erstwhile allies in Eastern Europe, including Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Bulgaria and Romania, as well as East Germany, experienced political revolutions which led to the ouster of their hardline communist leaders and the their replacement, in most cases, with reformers seeking to orient their countries toward Western Europe and the United States. This process was completed in October 1990, when East Germany reunified with the Federal Republic of Germany.

    In the years leading up to these revolutions, Gorbachev actively encouraged the USSR’s allies to begin perestroika-style political and economic reforms, with most of the Eastern Bloc’s leaders cautiously refusing Moscow’s lead. In some cases, including Hungary and Bulgaria, Gorbachev supported the elevation of liberal reformers to positions of leadership, while in others, he supported revolutions against them directly, as in the case of Romania.

    © Sputnik / Борис Бабанов
    Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and East German leader Erich Honecker celebrating the 40th anniversary of the German Democratic Republic, October 1989. Days after the ceremony, Honecker was ousted, and just over a year later, the former East Germany was incorporated into the Federal Republic.

    Following the success of the anti-communist revolutions, the countries of Eastern Europe moved to leave the Moscow-led Comecon economic bloc and the Warsaw Pact security alliance, with both organisations dissolved in mid-1991, less than half a year before the USSR itself collapsed.

    While praised abroad for his efforts to end the Cold War and the dangerous arms race, at home Gorbachev has been criticised for a variety of reasons, including his failure to receive a written guarantee from NATO not to expand east of Germany following the country’s unification in 1990. Despite the end of the Cold War and the disappearance of the ‘Soviet threat’, the United States did not withdraw from its bases in Western Europe. Furthermore, between 1999 and 2004, every single member of the former Warsaw Pact, as well as the former Baltic republics of the USSR itself and several republics of the former Yugoslavia, joined NATO, to Moscow’s concern.

    Related:

    Mikhail Gorbachev Has Sent Vladimir Putin Mystery Letter of Advice on Global Affairs – Reports
    German President Thanks Ex-Soviet Leader Gorbachev for Making Reunification Happen
    Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Reveals Who Was Responsible for Country's Collapse
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse