Russian, US Military Chiefs Spoke on Friday, Agreed to Keep Details 'Private' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke over the telephone on Friday, but decided to keep the details of the conversation secret, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. DeDe S. Halfhill said in a readout on Monday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov by telephone Friday, 25 October," Halfhill said. "In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private".

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump had notified Russia in a phone call about the coming operation in Idlib to neutralize terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The self-proclaimed leader of the Daesh* terror organization was allegedly killed in a US-led raid in the Syrian province of Idlib, as Donald Trump told the reporters earlier on 27 October. The Russian Ministry of defence though stated it did not have any reliable evidence of the killing of the Daesh* leader.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic state) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia