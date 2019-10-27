Trump Celebrates Diwali Holiday With a Group of Indian-Americans in the Oval Office

Diwali is India's biggest festival of lights and most popular holiday. It commemorates the legendary homecoming of Lord Rama to his kingdom of Ayodhya after seven years in exile, as described in the mythological epic Ramayana.

US President Donald Trump celebrated India's Diwali holiday with a group of Indian-Americans in the Oval Office.

A video of the ceremony has been uploaded to Trump's Twitter account.

As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/LGXkUzMJiI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

"My Administration will continue to defend the rights enshrined in our Constitution that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs and conscience," Trump said in his speech.

This year India celebrates Diwali on 27 October. This holiday commemorates the legendary homecoming of Lord Rama to his kingdom of Ayodhya after seven years in exile.