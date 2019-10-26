Photos: Millions Throng to Markets as Indians Prepare for Diwali, Its Biggest Light Festival

Sputnik (New Delhi): Diwali, spelled as Deepawali in some places, is a famous ‘festival of lights', celebrated to commemorate the legendary homecoming of Lord Rama to his kingdom of Ayodhya after seven years in exile, as inscribed in the mythological epic Ramayana.

As people in India prepare for Diwali, the nation's biggest festival of lights, the markets are flooded with people, who are leaving no stone unturned in their attempt to stock up for the holiday. There is a general belief that a global economic slowdown has affected the markets; however, this was not visible a day ahead of Diwali.

© Sputnik / Sandeep Datta India light festival

However, it looks like religious fervour has replaced general complaints about inflation or a financial crunch for the time being, as people are arriving in massive numbers to purchase all their decorative items and everything else involving the celebration of Diwali.

Of course, the restrictions imposed on firecrackers this time due to pollution have had an effect, as there are hardly any firecracker vendors. Then again, perhaps people are opting to buy decorative items.

© Sputnik / Sandeep Datta Light festival in India

People decorate their houses on Diwali to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi and worship her on Diwali evening.

© Sputnik / Sandeep Datta Light festival, India

Despite speculations that this year's Diwali will be subdued due to economic woes, people have come out in good cheer, and move to purchase things with family members and friends like never before. Diwali is India's most popular holiday.