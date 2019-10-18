Register
09:26 GMT +318 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Turkish police armoured vehicle patrols the border between Turkey and Syria in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey

    Trump Praises Syria Ceasefire Again: ‘Sometimes You Have to Let Them Fight’

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe

    Earlier, Ankara and Washington agreed to suspend the Turkish operation in Syria for 120 hours to facilitate the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish militia forces to a distance of about 30 kilometres (some 20 miles) from the border with Turkey.

    Speaking at a campaign rally in Dallas on Thursday, US President Donald Trump again praised efforts by Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to clinch a ceasefire in Syria.

    “Sometimes you have to let them fight. Like two kids in a lot, then you pull them apart”, Trump told a campaign rally in Dallas, referring to Kurdish and Turkish forces.

    After these forces “fought for a few days, we went there and we said, ‘we want a pause’,” the US President explained.

    Trump went on to say that “Turkey is a fellow NATO ally of the US”, while “the Kurdish forces known as the YPG were vital in the fight against ISIS [Daesh*]”.

    "President Erdogan was a gentleman, he understood. But without a little tough love […] they would’ve never made this deal,” POTUS concluded.

    The remarks came shortly after Trump took to Twitter to applaud a Syrian ceasefire, stressing that “millions of lives will be saved” as a result.

    In another tweet, he claimed that the ceasefire deal “could never have been made 3 days ago” and that “there needed to be some ‘tough’ love in order to get it done”.

    Damascus, Kurds at Odds Over Ceasefire Deal

    While senior Kurdish official Aldar Khalil welcomed the ceasefire deal, the Syrian President's political adviser Bouthaina Shaaban, for her part, stated that “the ceasefire agreement announced by the US and Turkey is unclear”.

    “As for the term 'security zone’, it is incorrect: what Turkey really implies is a zone of occupation”, she added.

    The ceasefire was announced following four-hour talks in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence, who said that the ceasefire will last 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG forces from the area to a distance of about 30 kilometres (about 20 miles) from the border with Turkey.

    Ankara's Military Operation in Syria

    On 9 October, Turkey kicked off its Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria after Trump withdrew support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and related Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in the region referred to by its de facto rulers as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and often referred to as Rojava by the Kurds.

    Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organisation, related to the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK). According to Ankara, the offensive is aimed at clearing the border area of "terrorists" and creating a security zone for about 3 million Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

    Damascus condemned the operation by describing it as an act of aggression that undermines Syria's territorial integrity. Turkey also faced strong international criticism for its decision to start an offensive in Syria, with several nations either imposing sanctions or suspending arms deliveries to Ankara.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    Turkey to Respond Reciprocally to US Sanctions Over Operation in Syria - Foreign Minister
    Merkel Says Germany Will Not Supply Any Weapons to Turkey Amid Syria Offensive
    Turkey’s Erdogan Says He Can No Longer ‘Keep Track’ of Trump’s Tweets on Syria Offensive
    Tags:
    ceasefire, agreement, military operation, Mike Pence, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Syria, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse