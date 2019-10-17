US, Turkey Agree to a Ceasefire in Syria - Pence

US Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Pompeo arrived in Ankara on Thursday to discuss the ongoing Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

The US and Turkey have agreed to a ceasefire in Syria to allow the withdrawal of YPG forces from the area, US Vice President Mike Pence said, adding that it will last 120 hours.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to react to the news.

Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Pence said that with the implementation of the ceasefire the US will not impose further sanctions on Turkey.​

He added that the withdrawal of Kurdish YPG is already underway. The US will not have military personnel on the ground, Pence said.

Trump went on tweeting, praising the efforts which were taken to reach an agreement with Turkey.

This deal could NEVER have been made 3 days ago. There needed to be some “tough” love in order to get it done. Great for everybody. Proud of all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

​Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara had agreed with Washington that Turkish forces would control a safe zone in northern Syria. According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Ankara will consider ending its military operation only after the withdrawal of Syrian Kurds forces.

