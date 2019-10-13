Trump Says Working With Congress on Imposing 'Powerful' Sanctions on Turkey

On 11 October, Trump authorised new sanctions against Turkey for invading northern Syria just days after critics blasted the president for moving US troops from the area. A number of US lawmakers have accused Trump of caving to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and betraying Washington’s Kurdish allies.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he is considering imposing "powerful sanctions on Turkey".

Dealing with @LindseyGrahamSC and many members of Congress, including Democrats, about imposing powerful Sanctions on Turkey. Treasury is ready to go, additional legislation may be sought. There is great consensus on this. Turkey has asked that it not be done. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

The statement comes amid the US preparing to withdraw an approximate 1,000 troops from the northern part of Syria, where a Turkish military operation against Kurdish militants and terrorists is underway, in order for American troops to not end up trapped between opposing forces, since Turkey appears to be extending the initial geography of its offensive, while the Kurds are seeking support from Russia and Syria.

