Register
03:01 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Picture of the logo of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) taken on September 20, 2016 at the headquarter of the organisation in Montreal.

    WADA Confirms Receiving Moscow Lab Data Regarding RUSADA Code Compliance

    © AFP 2019 / Marc Braibant
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Russia on Tuesday answered the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding alleged data manipulation at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, according to Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.

    Later in the day, WADA said it had received the required response from the Russian authorities.

    "WADA can confirm it has received a response from the Russian authorities to a list of detailed and technical questions WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) raised around the nature of the data that were retrieved from the Moscow Laboratory in January 2019. The questions were sent to give the authorities an opportunity to explain a number of inconsistencies, in line with WADA’s decision on 17 September 2019 to open a formal compliance procedure against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency", the agency said in a Tuesday statement.

    A non-compliance procedure was launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September, in light of allegations of data manipulation. WADA gave RUSADA three weeks to provide an explanation.

    A doping scandal erupted in late 2014 after freelance German journalist Hajo Seppelt concocted a spurious plot in a controversial documentary about alleged doping in Russian sports that was then broadcast by Germany's ARD, sparking a backlash from the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) and WADA officials. Following the release of the notorious documentary, WADA's independent commission issued a report accusing Russia of numerous breaches of global anti-doping regulations.

    In September 2018, WADA reinstated RUSADA as being compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, following an almost three-year suspension.

    The IAAF has, however, denied many Russian athletes from participating in international competitions due to alleged anti-doping violations. Those who were tested as clean were allowed to compete but under neutral status only: no Russian uniform, anthem or national flag is allowed during competition.

    In late September, the WADA executive committee met in Tokyo to discuss alleged RUSADA data manipulation.

    The UK-based media broke the news earlier, citing sources, that Russia's participation in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is currently on the agenda among senior officials of the International Olympics Committee (IOC).

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied that there is a state-run doping program.

    Related:

    Russia’s Olympic Committee Quips Over Media Claims of Data-Tampering Ahead of WADA Doping Report
    WADA Gives Russia 3 Weeks to Explain Inconsistent Data in Moscow Anti-Doping Lab - Reports
    Russia to Address WADA’s Concerns About Lab Data Within 3 Weeks of Launch of Compliance Procedure
    Cannabidiol Excluded From WADA’s 2020 Prohibited Substances List
    Tags:
    data, laboratory, reinstatement, compliance, doping, RUSADA, WADA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse