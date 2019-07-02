Russia Delivering on Commitments to WADA – Sports Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has followed through on its promises to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), probing suspected doping abuse by its athletes, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Tuesday.

WADA said earlier in the day it had sent the first batch of evidence on 43 suspected cheats, obtained from a Moscow doping lab, to International Federations.

"Russia has been delivering on its commitments. We are working closely with WADA and will continue assisting its experts," Kolobkov was quoted as saying in a statement.

WADA said samples of 298 athletes were flagged for potential doping abuse. It estimates that all suspect cases would be investigated by the end of this year.

The sports minister cautioned against jumping to conclusions. He said Russia was on the side of clean sport and any athlete found to be in violation of doping rules would be disqualified.