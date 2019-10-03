French Finance Minister Threatens US With Sanctions if No Attempt is Made to Resolve Airbus Dispute

On Wednesday, the US won a $7.5 billion Airbus subsidies case and requested the World Trade Organization (WTO) to approve 10 percent tariffs on civil aircraft from the European Union.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire threatened on Thursday to impose sanctions against the United States if the latter wouldn't make any attempt to resolve the Airbus dispute.

The day before, the WTO ruled on behalf of the US in the $7.5 billion Airbus subsidies case. Following the ruling, the United States requested the WTO schedule a meeting on October 14 to approve a US request to impose a 10 percent tariff against large EU-made aircraft.

According to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the United States will begin imposing WTO-approved tariffs on certain EU-made goods on October 18.

The trade dispute between the two major airframe makers began in 2004 when Washington accused the UK, France, Germany and Spain of providing illegal subsidies and grants to Airbus.

In 2005, the EU fired back, observing that Boeing had received $19.1 of prohibited subsidies from the US government between 1989-2006, according to France24.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW