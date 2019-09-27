Chilean Foreign Minister Compliments Russian Counterpart Lavrov on His Looks - Video

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting with his Chilean counterpart, Teodoro Ribera, on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

During a meeting with Sergei Lavrov, Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera complimented Lavrov, praising the healthy appearance of the diplomat.

At the beginning of their encounter, Lavrov complained that "there is a lot of fuss" at the UN General Assembly.

"You look great, you either do a lot of sports or eat a little," Ribera said, smiling.

“If I told you the truth, you wouldn’t believe me," Lavrov joked in response.

The video of the moment has been published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's YouTube account.

The ministers also discussed key bilateral issues, including the development of trade and economic ties, political dialogue and prospects for strengthening the legal basis for this.

© Sputnik / Alexander Shcherbak Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chile's Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the two top diplomats also exchanged opinions on pressing international and regional issues.