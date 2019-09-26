MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The further strengthening of ties between the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will help form a new geopolitical architecture in Eurasia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"EAEU and BRI begin to effectively complement each other. Their further harmonisation will allow laying the foundation for forming a new geopolitical configuration", Lavrov wrote in an article for Russia's Rossiyskaya Gazeta and China's People's Daily, timed to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Beijing.

He recalled that EAEU's international ties had been increasing as the number of countries willing to conclude free trade deals with it was growing, while BRI contributed to ensuring stability and prosperity in Eurasia.

© AFP 2019 / PETER PARKS People sit under Chinese and Russian flags flying at Tiananmen Gate (File)

The top diplomat noted that four years ago, the leaders of Russia and China agreed to boost connections between EAEU and Silk Road economic project, which was part of BRI.

"Today, this decision is being effectively implemented. The signing of the Agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the union and China, which is currently coming into force, in 2018, has become an important step", Lavrov added.

The EAEU, comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, is an international organisation that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.

Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative seeks to bring infrastructure development across Asia, Europe, Russia and the Middle East.