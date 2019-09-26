Pompeo: US Slaps Sanctions on Cuba's Raul Castro for Alleged Involvement in Human Rights Violations

The US State Department has said in a statement that Washington is publicly designating Cuba's Raul Castro for alleged involvement in human rights violations.
Following the victory of Cuban revolutionaries over the US-backed government in 1959, Washington severed diplomatic ties with Cuba and imposed a trade embargo on the country. In 2014, Washington and Havana expressed their intention to start working on normalising bilateral relations. As a result, many restrictions on exchanges between the United States and Cuba were eased under then-President Barack Obama.
