WADA Launches Compliance Procedures Against Russian Anti-Doping Agency

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has launched a process to determine whether Russia's anti-doping authority complies with its standards, citing alleged "discrepancies" in the data retrieved from the Moscow laboratory.

WADA's Compliance Review Committee on Monday briefed the agency's Executive Committee on the analysis of the data from Moscow. "The [Executive Committee] was informed that further investigation ... of inconsistencies in Moscow Laboratory data ... had led WADA to open a formal compliance procedure against RUSADA on 17 September 2019," the anti-doping watchdog said in statement on Monday.

RUSADA was suspended in 2015 in response to accusations about a state-run doping programme in Russia that allegedly helped athletes cheat in international competitions by supplying them with performance-enhancing drugs. Moscow acknowledged there were some isolated cases of doping but dismissed the allegations that a complex state-sponsored doping scheme was in operation.

Russian athletes were later barred from international competitions, including the 2018 Winter Olympics, with select athletes clear of doping charges allowed to compete under a neutral flag. RUSADA was reinstated in September 2018, on condition that it must provide access to stored lab samples and electronic data.

The agency fulfilled its commitments and provided over 2,000 samples from its laboratory in January this year, and WADA flagged the samples of 298 athletes for potential doping abuse.

The international watchdog is expected to announce its findings at Monday’s meeting of the executive committee in Tokyo. Later on Monday, the International Association of Athletics Federations – the world’s governing body for track and field – will meet to discuss the fate of Russia’s athletics federation ahead of the world championships, starting in Qatar on Friday, where 29 Russian athletes will be competing as neutrals.