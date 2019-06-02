Russia May Be Banned From 2020 Olympics Over Alleged Doping Cover-Up – Reports

In August, Lysenko was provisionally suspended for missing drug tests, but the final decision regarding the situation is pending.
The Sunday Times reported, citing sources, that Russian officials were assisting Lysenko in avoiding disqualification, and even oversaw the making of fake documents to conceal his doping violations.
Russian officials have categorically denied the very possibility of the existence of a state-run doping program in the country, but have admitted there were some isolated cases of doping abuse.
On September 20, the great majority of the WADA Executive Committee voted to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as an organisation that complies with the World Anti-Doping Code.
