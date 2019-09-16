US Looks to Boost Intel Sharing With Saudi Arabia After Attacks on Aramco's Oil Facilities

Drones attacked two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, causing major fires and partially disrupting oil production. Washington blamed the attacks on Tehran but the latter rejected the accusations as 'unacceptable'.

The US is looking to increase intelligence sharing with Saudi Arabia after attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities on Saturday that halved the country's oil production and caused turmoil on global markets, Reuters reported, citing US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The source did not specify what the increased intelligence sharing might involve, the agency added. The US has previously selectively shared intelligence data with Saudi Arabia concerning possible threats from Yemen's Houthi militants, who claimed responsibility for Saturday's attacks.

On 14 September, two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were attacked by drones, causing fires and resulting in production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, which is about half of Saudi Arabia’s total daily production.