Trump Authorizes Release of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve Amid Attacks Against Saudi Aramco

The Saturday's drone attack caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, halting production of 5.7 million barrels of crude daily.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had authorized "the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve" in wake of the attacks, warning that the incident with Saudi Aramco's plants may eventually impact "oil prices".

....sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied. I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reportedly intends to restore third of oil production lost due to drone attacks on its refining facilities by Monday. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing a source, the situation worse than initial assessments right after the attack.

The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement claimed responsibility for the attacks, while US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind them. Tehran has refuted US allegations.

In particular, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has salmmed Pompeo's claims as false and said that the United States would not be able to stop the war in Yemen by blaming Iran for everything.

Houthi rebels regularly conduct drone attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, which has been providing air support to Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its fight against Houthis since spring 2015.

Abqaiq is the world’s largest oil processing facility and crude oil stabilization plant with a processing capacity of more than 7 million barrels per day. Khurais is the second largest oil field in the country with a capacity to pump around 1.5 million barrels per day. In August, Saudi Arabia produced 9.85 million barrels per day, according to CNBC.

