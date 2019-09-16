Register
12:41 GMT +316 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image made from a video broadcast on the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite news channel on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, a man walks through a parking lot as the smoke from a fire at the Abqaiq oil processing facility can be seen behind him in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and another major oilfield Saturday, sparking huge fires at a vulnerable chokepoint for global energy supplies

    Drone Attacks in Saudi Arabia May 'Increase in Magnitude' – Norwegian Security Expert

    © AP Photo / Anonymous
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    310
    Subscribe

    Following the massive drone attack, Saudi Arabia's oil production was cut in half; the loss is equal to 5 percent of the world's total.

    The spate of drone attacks on strategic oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia represent a new trend that shows no signs of slowing, a Norwegian security expert has warned.

    Houthi militants in Yemen claimed responsibility for the spectacular attack that hit two major oil fields, Abqaiq and Khurais, which lie deep within Saudi Arabia and are run by the state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco. This means that the kamikaze drones were successfully sent and operated from a distance of 1,000 kilometres.

    The Houthi's use of drones has risen markedly in 2019. The group has already claimed responsibility for a total of 58 drone strikes in Saudi Arabia and another eight in Yemen. This marks the third time since May when the Houthis have succeeded in using drones to target major oil infrastructure.

    Norwegian security expert Charles Støeng, who has 30 years of experience in anti-terrorist activity and who currently holds a senior security position in the Middle East, stressed that such drone strikes are not only notoriously difficult to protect against, but also represent a major security challenge for Saudi Arabia.

    “Due to the speed at which the technology is evolving, Saudi Arabia is struggling to develop an effective defence,” Støeng explained to the news outlet Resett.

    According to Støeng, the increased use of long-range drone represents a new phase in the Saudi-Houthi standoff and has lent a new dimension to the conflict.

    “Increased range gives the Houthis increased capacity. The drones can be used for reconnaissance purposes and to attack strategic targets deep within Saudi Arabia. It gives the war a new dimension, he says.

    Støeng stressed that the use of drone strikes against strategic targets in Saudi Arabia will continue as long as the conflict with the Houthis continues, and may even increase in scope.

    “Drone attacks may increase in magnitude in the time ahead. It all depends on how the war in Yemen develops,” he emphasised.

    According to Støeng, the rapid development of drone technology worldwide, together with the rather limited anti-drone countermeasures available on the market, will be a major challenge for security in the future.

    “Drone attacks of the kind we saw on Saturday in Saudi Arabia will probably develop into a general problem not only in conflict zones, but also in future terrorist attacks anywhere in the world,” Støeng warned.

    Following the drone attack this weekend, Saudi Arabia announced a massive cut in production equalling 5.7 million barrels per day, or half of its output, tantamount to 5 percent of the world's total.

    While the Houthis in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the attacks, senior US officials including Secretary of State Mark Pompeo stressed the precision and the scope of the attacks suggested it was not made by Houthis and implicated Iran. Tehran has rejected these accusations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif countered that the US will not stop the war in Yemen by blaming everything on Iran.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., September 8, 2019.
    A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse