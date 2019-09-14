Trump Says Osama bin Laden's Son Was Killed in US Special Operation

Trump's remarks followed comments by US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper last month that to his knowledge, Hamza bin Laden, also known as the "crown prince of jihad," had died.

Saudi-born terrorist and aspiring al-Qaeda* heir apparent Hamza bin Laden was killed in a US operation, President Donald Trump has announced.

"Hamza bin Laden, the high-ranking al-Qaeda member and son of Osama bin Laden, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region," a statement attributed to the president released Saturday by the White House said.

According to Trump, Hamza had played an important role in terrorist structures, and that he was preparing fresh attacks against US interests.

The statement did not clarify when the anti-terrorist operation was carried out.

Saturday's comments followed vague remarks by US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper late last month that to the best of his understanding, Hamza, the son of one of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden's three wives, had been killed, without providing any more details.

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.