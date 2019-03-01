Who is Hamza bin Laden, the US' Newly Minted Million Dollar Wanted Man

Family Business
Like his late father, who was killed by US Navy SEALs in a raid in a Pakistan suburb in 2011, Hamza is an aspiring terrorist leader. In a 2005 video, when he was just 14 years old, Hamza was shown participating in an al-Qaeda attack against Pakistani security forces in the Waziristan border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Two years later, a militant confirmed to AFP that Hamza remained in the region fighting alongside al-Qaeda militants, where he had advanced in rank.
Fast forward a decade to 2015-2016, and Hamza was releasing audio tapes encouraging jihadists worldwide to "unite the ranks of the mujahedin" to wage war in Syria, and calling for lone wolf attacks against Russians, Americans, Europeans, and Jews. In 2016, Hamza recorded a video address in which he vowed to take revenge against the US for killing his father.
Dreaded by the Saudi Monarchy
In addition to his war against the Russian, Arab and Western enemies of jihad, Hamza, who was born in Jeddah in 1989, raised eyebrows in 2016 after calling for the overthrow of the Saudi monarchy. The appeal prompted Saudi authorities to denounce Hamza as a terrorist, and to stress that he was a Saudi only by birth, not by citizenship, having been stripped of the latter in 2016.
Designated a Terrorist by the US…But Kinda Late
Even Has Terrorist Family Ties
In 2018, bin Laden's relatives told UK media that Hamza, already thought to be married to the daughter of high-ranking veteran al-Qaeda member Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah since 2006, had married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker of the 9/11 terror attacks who personally flew a plane into the World Trade Center.
Two of bin-Laden's half-brothers, Ahmad al-Attas and Hassan al-Attas, said they had heard Hamza married the young woman, an Egyptian national presumed to be in her late teens or early 20s, possibly in Afghanistan. However, Omar bin Laden, the fourth son of the former al-Qaeda leader, denied the marriage, suggesting he remains married to his first wife.
Significance as Daesh Divider
Al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS) are terrorist entities outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)