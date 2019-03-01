Register
15:10 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. The never-before-seen video of Osama bin Laden's son and potential successor was released Nov. 1, 2017, by the CIA in a trove of material recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader at his compound in Pakistan

    Who is Hamza bin Laden, the US' Newly Minted Million Dollar Wanted Man

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    The US State Department has announced that it will offer a reward of "up to $1 million" for information leading to the capture of Hamza bin Laden, the 29-30-year-old son of infamous al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Sputnik has dug through the files to compile the list of the top five things you need to know about the aspiring terrorist leader.

    Family Business

    Like his late father, who was killed by US Navy SEALs in a raid in a Pakistan suburb in 2011, Hamza is an aspiring terrorist leader. In a 2005 video, when he was just 14 years old, Hamza was shown participating in an al-Qaeda attack against Pakistani security forces in the Waziristan border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Two years later, a militant confirmed to AFP that Hamza remained in the region fighting alongside al-Qaeda militants, where he had advanced in rank.

    Fast forward a decade to 2015-2016, and Hamza was releasing audio tapes encouraging jihadists worldwide to "unite the ranks of the mujahedin" to wage war in Syria, and calling for lone wolf attacks against Russians, Americans, Europeans, and Jews. In 2016, Hamza recorded a video address in which he vowed to take revenge against the US for killing his father.

    In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding
    © AP Photo / CIA
    US Offers $1 Million Reward for Hamza bin Laden, Osama's Son
    In late 2017, Hamza reportedly founded a new Islamist splinter cell known as the 'Jama'at Ansar al-Furqan in Bilad al Sham', an al-Qaeda allied terror group operating in northern Syria consisting of former Nusra Front and Daesh (ISIS) elements. The group reportedly participated in fighting in Syria's Idlib province, and declared war on just about everyone, from Syria and Russia to secular Arab governments in the Middle East, to Turkey, the US, the UK and Shia militias.

    Dreaded by the Saudi Monarchy

    In addition to his war against the Russian, Arab and Western enemies of jihad, Hamza, who was born in Jeddah in 1989, raised eyebrows in 2016 after calling for the overthrow of the Saudi monarchy. The appeal prompted Saudi authorities to denounce Hamza as a terrorist, and to stress that he was a Saudi only by birth, not by citizenship, having been stripped of the latter in 2016.

    Designated a Terrorist by the US…But Kinda Late

    Libyan men hold Al-Qaeda flags while sitting next to an anti-aircraft artillery weapon (File)
    © AFP 2018 / ABDULLAH DOMA
    US MPs Force Trump Office to Comment on Reports About Arms Transfers to Al-Qaeda in Yemen
    Despite his alleged participation in al-Qaeda operations since his teenage years, the US State Department was quite late in designating Hamza a terrorist, doing so only in January 2017. Hamza was classified as a so-called Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), a designation which would block any property bin Laden may have had in the US, restrict his movement and his ability to engage in economic activities with US nationals.

    Even Has Terrorist Family Ties

    In 2018, bin Laden's relatives told UK media that Hamza, already thought to be married to the daughter of high-ranking veteran al-Qaeda member Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah since 2006, had married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker of the 9/11 terror attacks who personally flew a plane into the World Trade Center.

    Two of bin-Laden's half-brothers, Ahmad al-Attas and Hassan al-Attas, said they had heard Hamza married the young woman, an Egyptian national presumed to be in her late teens or early 20s, possibly in Afghanistan. However, Omar bin Laden, the fourth son of the former al-Qaeda leader, denied the marriage, suggesting he remains married to his first wife.

    Significance as Daesh Divider

    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Militant website
    Daesh's Downfall May Result in Al-Qaeda's Resurgence, MI6 Chief Warns
    In recent years, intelligence experts have spoken about Hamza's potential role as a recruitment lightning rod for al-Qaeda amid its conflict with Daesh. Yoram Schweitzer, a senior fellow in the terrorism program at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, told Sputnik that Hamza was now "the most important remaining relative of bin Laden," and a "symbolic figure" in al-Qaeda's campaign to unify jihadists against Daesh.  "I think Hamza is trying to be presented as one of its true leaders, the military commander and public figure of al-Qaeda," Schweitzer said.

    Al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS) are terrorist entities outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    US Offers $1 Million Reward for Hamza bin Laden, Osama's Son
    From Bin Laden to Anna Chapman: Analyst Lists Ex-FBI Chief Mueller's Major Flaws
    500 Euro No More: Why European Banks are Set to Stop Issuing 'Bin Laden' Bills
    German Court Confirms Expulsion of Bin Laden's Suspected Ex-Bodyguard Was Legal
    Pakistan Reveals Role in Bin Laden Killing for First Time Amid Rift With US
    Tags:
    reward, terrorist leader, terrorism, Daesh, al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, Hamza Bin Laden, United States, Afghanistan, Syria, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse