Instagram Users in US, Europe Report App is Down

According to independent outage monitor Down Detector, Instagram users have been experiencing issues with the application in the United States and in some countries of Europe. Some users say they can't access their accounts or the page says there is an error for some reason.
so we doing this again Instagram? im SICK of ur SHIT ! #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/dnf2h6jst2— Briah (@briahclips) September 9, 2019
Disappointed users took to Twitter to complain about the Instagram application being down.
THIS IS A EVERY MONTH THING LMAO #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/rAFyjLJgL7— 𝕻𝖔𝖕𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖗 𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖗🚀 (@jdasteppa) September 9, 2019
