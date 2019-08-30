Register
17:28 GMT +330 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is seen near the summit venue during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019

    Brigitte Macron Calls Out Sexism as Brazil’s Bolsonaro Mocks Her in Spat With France Over Amazon Aid

    © REUTERS / PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    World
    Get short URL
    Egor Efimchik
    121

    Brazil’s space research agency has reported an alarming increase in Amazon fires, which environmental groups believe were set by farmers clearing land to make way for pasture. Facing pressure both overseas and abroad, Bolsonaro has banned the use of fire to clear land and sent in troops to combat the blazes.

    The French first lady, Brigitte Macron, has spoken out against people making a mockery of women’s age and appearance after “disrespectful” comments by Brazil’s president on Facebook escalated a diplomatic feud between the two states.

    “Times are changing. There are those who are on the train of change, women are there with you, like you, you’ve almost all understood, gentlemen,” Brigitte Macron said on Thursday at the inauguration of a newly refurbished history museum in Agincourt, as quoted by The Telegraph.

    She added: “Not everyone, some are still on the platform and I’m sure they will soon get on the train.”

    “It’s not just for me, it’s for all women … Things are changing and everyone must realise it.”

    Although Mrs. Macron did not mention names, she appeared to target Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently endorsed a comment on social media implying that his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, was jealous of him.

    The comment in question included an unflattering collage of the two presidents with their respective wives. Brigitte Macron, 66, is 25 years older than her husband and 29 years older than Brazil’s first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

    The caption read, “Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?” to which Jair Bolsonaro replied, “Do not humiliate the man hahaha.”

    Speaking at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Emmanuel Macron called the comments “extremely disrespectful”.

    “What can I tell you? It's sad. It's sad first of all for him and for Brazilians,” he told reporters.

    This personal spat became another development in a broader clash between the two countries, which broke out over the Amazon forest fires.

    Thousands of fires in the world’s largest rainforest – mostly occurring in Brazil – have caused global panic, with Macron pledging an $22-million emergency aid package to help combat the crisis.

    But Bolsonaro in response accused the G7 leaders of treating his nation as a “colony or no-man’s land” and rejected the funds. However, he reportedly accepted a separate $12 million in aid from Britain.

    Brazil’s president, who recently opened the vast, resource-rich Amazon rainforest to industrial farming and mining, has been accused by climate change campaigners of emboldening loggers and farmers to clear wooded land with fires, causing an uptick in blazes.

    He also faced international criticism for his perceived lack of action on the fires, with Germany freezing millions in aid for Amazon forest protection projects and several EU member states threatening to block the Mercosur trade deal, which involves Brazil.

    Bolsonaro initially blamed the fires on environmentalists allegedly attempting to embarrass the government, later citing above-average temperatures and dry weather.

    The president has still mobilised troops to help extinguish the fires and issued a two-month ban on the setting of fires to clear land.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 August
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse