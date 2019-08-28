MSNBC Host Appears to Walk Back Claims Trump Has Russian Co-Signers on Loans

"Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process," O'Donnell tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight."

Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 28, 2019

​On Tuesday, O'Donnell tweeted that "a source close to Deutsche Bank" had divulged to him damning information about Trump's tax returns, which the US House Intelligence and Financial Services committees issued subpoenas for in April and which the bank announced earlier this week it was preparing to deliver.

"A source close to Deutsche Bank says Trump’s tax returns show he pays very little income tax and, more importantly, that his loans have Russian co-signers," O'Donnell tweeted, indicating he would discuss the story on his show, The Last Word, that evening. "If true, that explains every kind word Trump has ever said about Russia and Putin."

A source close to Deutsche Bank says Trump’s tax returns show he pays very little income tax and, more importantly, that his loans have Russian co-signers.



If true, that explains every kind word Trump has ever said about Russia and Putin. @TheLastWord 10pm — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 28, 2019

However, during his show that evening, the host was forced to "stress that is a single source, that has not been confirmed by NBC News. I have not seen any documentation from Deutsche Bank that supports this and verifies this. This is just a single source who has revealed that to me."

