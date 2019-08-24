UK Prince Andrew Calls Meeting With Jeffrey Epstein After He Left Prison in 2010 a Mistake

Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, has known Jeffrey Epstein for at least two decades and was photographed visiting him in New York after the disgraced financier had served a jail term for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Britain's Prince Andrew has called meeting with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 a "mistake", while distancing himself from the atrocities that the late wealth manager had allegedly committed.

Andrew, 59, maintained that he had never seen, witnessed or suspected any behaviour of the sort that led to Epstein's arrest and conviction.

Epstein, the well-connected millionaire wealth fund manager, died in prison cell on 10 August in what authorities described as a suicide by hanging. He was awaiting trial on allegations of running a sex trafficking ring involving dozens of minor girls.

In 2008, the New York financier struck a widely criticised plea deal that helped him avoid federal prosecution into sex-trafficking charges. He admitted to lesser state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution and served a 13-month term, getting out of a Florida jail in 2010.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW