Gibraltar Says it Will Assess Any US Attempt to Stop Iranian Tanker's Departure After its Release

Earlier, the Gibraltar government said in a statement that the US Department of Justice had applied to seize the Iranian tanker Grace 1 on a spate of allegations which are “now being considered”.

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has pledged that Gibraltar's Supreme Court will weigh any US attempt to stop the Iranian tanker Grace 1's departure after its release.

According to Picardo, the tanker may leave Gibraltar later on Friday as soon as the vessel is ready.

The statement comes after authorities of Gibraltar ruled on Thursday to release the tanker, which was captured on 4 July on suspicion of transporting oil to Syria in alleged violation of EU sanctions.

