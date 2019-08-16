US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Grace 1 Oil Tanker - Report

The authorities of Gibraltar ruled earlier on Thursday to release the tanker, which was captured on 4 July on suspicion of transporting oil to Syria in alleged violation of EU sanctions.

According to the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper, the US Department of Justice sought to seize Grace 1 mere hours before Gibraltar was poised to set it free. The vessel, however, was still released, albeit a few hours after the supertanker’s captain and three crew members were freed.

The tanker was formally detained on suspicion of breaching EU sanctions against Syria. Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, however, claimed that the vessel was detained at the request of the United States, which has long been seeking to drive Iranian oil exports to zero. At the same time, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied the information that the detained tanker had transported oil to Syria.

