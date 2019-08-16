Gibraltar Says it Will Assess Any US Attempt to Stop Iranian Tanker's Departure After its Release

Earlier, Gibraltar authorities ruled that the Iranian oil tanker must be released; it was captured on 4 July on suspicion of transporting crude to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has pledged that Gibraltar's Supreme Court will evaluate any US attempt to stop the Iranian tanker Grace 1's departure after its release.

“She is able to leave as soon as she organises the logistics necessary in order to sail a ship of that size wherever it's going next. Could be today, could be tomorrow,” Picardo told BBC.

© REUTERS / JON NAZCA Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored after it was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain July 20, 2019

When asked about the US launching a last-ditch bid to seize the Grace1, Picardo said, “those will be determinations made purely objectively and independently by those authorities and then subject to once again the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar”.

He pointed out that the issue “could go back to the court absolutely”.

On Thursday, the Gibraltar government stated that “the US Department of Justice has applied to seize the [Iranian tanker] Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered.”

Iranian Official Says Grace 1 to Be Renamed

Meanwhile, Jalil Eslami, deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation, said that the Grace 1’s crew will “start their journey after preparations, including refuelling”.

“Based on the owner's request, the oil tanker Grace 1 will depart for the Mediterranean after being reflagged under the Iranian flag and renamed the Adrian Darya after preparing for the journey,” Eslami was quoted by Tasnin news agency as saying.

US Threatens Visa Ban on Grace 1 Crew

In a separate development, US Department of State spokesman Morgan Ortagus threatened “serious consequences for any individuals associated with the Grace 1”, warning that the US plans “to revoke visas held by members of such crews”.

Ortagus claimed that the Grace 1 "was assisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by transporting oil from Iran to Syria".

The statement comes after authorities of Gibraltar ruled on Thursday to release the Iranian tanker, which was captured on 4 July on suspicion of transporting oil to Syria in alleged violation of EU sanctions, something that led to a cooling in ties between London and Tehran.

The seizure was followed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps seizing the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker in the Persian Gulf on 19 July over the vessel’s alleged violation of maritime rules.

© REUTERS / Iran, ISNA/WANA A boat of Iranian Revolutionary Guard is seen next to Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, at Bandar Abbas port

Although both London and Tehran claimed that the tanker seizures were unrelated incidents, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned last week that Britain would not use the Strait of Hormuz if Iranian vessels were not able to pass through the Strait of Gibraltar.