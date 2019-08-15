Register
21:25 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, January 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China.

    China Offers to Meet the US Halfway on Trade Issues, Implementing Agreement Reached at G20 Summit

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The US and China trade war has reached an impasse, with the US declaring increased sanctions and the blacklisting of Chinese technology giants resulting in reciprocal restrictions by China. But now China is calling for a consultation and dialogue as a way forward in the spirit of the agreements reached during the recent G20 summit in Osaka.

    China's Foreign Ministry sought to find common ground with the US on Thursday, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying asking that trade relations remain consistent with the agreement made at Osaka at the G20, according to Reuters. 

    “We hope the U.S. will meet China halfway, and implement the consensus of the two heads of the two countries in Osaka” she said.

    She added that China wished to find mutually acceptable solutions to trade through international dialogue and consultation on the basis of "equality and mutual respect."

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. President Donald Trump and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump attend a women's empowerment event during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. President Donald Trump and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump attend a women's empowerment event during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019

    An agreement on issues ranging from the global economy to plastic waste was reached in Osaka during the G20 conference in June. 

    The official pledge was "to foster global economic growth, while harnessing the power of technological innovation, in particular digitalisation, and its application for the benefit of all."

    The US-China trade war has ramped up recently following the imposition of new duties on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports from 1 September, which would effectively cover all of China’s exports to the United States.

    US President Donald Trump postponed aspects of the plan on Tuesday, delaying restriction on specific Chinese consumer products such as cellphones, and laptops, so as not to impact holiday sales in the US.

    The tariffs will eventually be introduced on those products from mid-December, the US Trade Representative announced on 15 August.

    The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs.

     

    Related:

    Top Global Exporter Germany Teeters on Brink of Recession Amid Trade Wars, Brexit Slump – Report
    Trump on US-China Trade War: 'We Are Winning, Big Time'
    China Drastically Restricts Gold Imports Amid Escalation of Trade War – Reports
    Tags:
    Osaka, US, China, trade war
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tank Biathlon's Stars: Women at International Army Games 2019
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse