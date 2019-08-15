China Vows Retaliation if US Imposes New Tariffs in September

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he may delay the introduction of new 10 percent tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports not yet tariffed, saying he didn't want to hurt US shoppers ahead of the Christmas holidays.

China will retaliate if Washington moves forward with earlier plans to slap tariffs on Chinese imports, with the tariffs to 'derail' efforts to resolve bilateral disputes via negotiations, China's Ministry of Finance has announced.

China will take "necessary action" to counter the US tariffs on China-made goods, the Ministry said Thursday, stressing that new restrictions would 'violate a consensus' reached by Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump on ending the trade war.

Earlier this month, President Trump indicated that he planned to move forward with new 10 percent tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods imported into the United States, effectively covering the entirety of Chinese exports into the US. However, the US leader appeared to waffle on Tuesday, saying the administration would postpone penalties on about 60 percent of the goods to avoid hurting US shoppers ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative specified that Washington would delay tariffs on Chinese goods including some toys, certain items of clothing and footwear, cell phones, laptops and videogames until December 15.

